Sea Turtle rescued in Garden City

Horry County police are investigating after a female's body was found off of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain John Harrelson. Harrelson said that the body is that of an unidentified adult female.
Cathy Tourloukis, a Carolina Forest resident, has managed to get over 200 Grand Strand restaurants to participate in Strand Strawless Summer, a campaign to help reduce the amount of plastic pollution in the ocean and beaches.
Horry County citizens are going to have to wait a few more weeks before they can use the long awaited International Drive. Due to bad weather, the road's opening has been delayed by a few weeks after the contractor asked for more time.
Fireworks are fun but also dangerous. Here are some tips to safely doing a show on your own in the Myrtle Beach area this Fourth of July. As well as some places to see professional firework shows along the Grand Strand to celebrate Indepedence Day.
Multiple people are injured after a church bus reportedly overturned in Horry County Friday afternoon. The wreck happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Green Sea Road and S.C. 9., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Joshua Beard, who was wanted for murder in Burke County, North Carolina was arrested Wednesday in Myrtle Beach along Ocean Boulevard. He is accused of killing a 63-year-old Robin Teague at her Icard, North Carolina home.