Swimming in Grand Strand swashes and ocean outfalls unsafe

Swimming in swashes and ocean outfalls along the Grand Strand is unsafe as water may contain high levels of bacteria after heavy rains.
Church bus overturns in Horry County

Multiple people are injured after a church bus reportedly overturned in Horry County Friday afternoon. The wreck happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Green Sea Road and S.C. 9., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.