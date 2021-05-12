My worst moment: Josh Duhamel and the rogue wave that nearly washed him out to sea

Josh Duhamel stars in the new Netflix superhero series “Jupiter’s Legacy,” which takes place both in the past — when Duhamel’s character acquires his superpowers — and the present — when his offspring are less than eager to follow in his footsteps. “I play the leader of this group that lives by this code, which is now being questioned by the public and even my own family,” said Duhamel. “The younger generation doesn’t necessarily agree with this code, so that creates tension.” The story, he said, “is more about this family and their dysfunction than it is about superhero stuff.”

Duhamel is known for everything from the early 2000s TV series “Las Vegas” to the “Transformers” films to rom-coms like “Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!” and “Love, Simon.”

When asked about a worst moment in his career, he recalled a scary experience on the set of a movie he just filmed.

—My worst moment …

“I was just shooting a movie (“Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez) in the Dominican Republic for the last three months, I just got back a few days ago. And we were working at this place called the Ani, which is a beautiful resort. We had the nicest dressing rooms in the history of filmmaking, because we had these little villas that overlooked this aqua blue cove.

“The first day I got there, the water was nice and calm. And they have these steps that lead down to a concrete platform that you could just dive off of into the water. It’s surrounded by all this really sharp coral rock and it’s like a 20-foot jump into the water, so I just did it. Well, the whole crew was freaking out. The stunt guys and all these safety people were like, ‘Josh, you have to come back!’ So I swam across the cove, over to this little beach, and then I walked back over, it wasn’t a big deal. They didn’t like that I jumped in so I was like, OK, I won’t do it again.

“Cut to about a week later, it’s a much different feel in this cove. The waves are banging down this thing and it was amazing to watch, just these giant crashing waves up against this cliff. It was mesmerizing. So I went back down to that same public platform to take some video of these waves crashing 30 feet in the air.

“This poor girl Tanya — who was the production assistant who was supposed to babysit me because I kept going exploring — she kept saying, ‘Josh, you’re not supposed to be down there. We need to get back.’ And I was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine. I’ve been down here before.’

“And I’m standing there trying to get a video of these waves. I didn’t think they were going to come up over the cliff, but sure enough, a rogue wave comes and literally pulls me off the platform and crushes me onto this razor-sharp coral rock and washes me over the top of it — it was terrifying — and nearly washed me over the edge of the cliff into the water. If that had happened, there’s no way I would have survived because the waves were so powerful and kept crashing up against the coral and it would have just kept pounding me into this sharp, jagged rock.

“So I had video of this wave overtaking me — I can’t believe my phone still works — and it was one of those moments where I was like: Holy (crap), I am never going to disrespect the ocean again, because it nearly took my life. This was the closest I’ve ever been to dying.

“Tanya was standing about 12 feet behind me and even she got hit by that wave and knocked over. I had so many cuts. I had a hole in my hand. I bruised my hip. That coral rock is really, really sharp and it just gashed me. So for three weeks I was recovering from that.”

—Duhamel must have felt guilty about bringing Tanya along.

“That was what I felt the worst about, was Tanya. She had been warning me all day, ‘Don’t go down there.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m fine.’ She didn’t talk to me the whole rest of the day. I had to go plead with her and be like, ‘I’m sorry, please forgive me, I won’t do it again.’

“You really do have to take safety into account when you’re making a movie and it’s not because I’m feeling self-important, but they truly have all this money invested and if they have to stop production because you got hurt? It costs them millions of dollars. So it’s kind of your responsibility to stay healthy as the lead in the movie, and (laughs) I got — oof — thank God I didn’t gash my face. I’m telling you, this coral rock I got washed over, it’s super sharp and pointy.

“Jennifer’s room was right next to mine and when she saw me being bandaged — I was bleeding everywhere — she was like, ‘What happened to you?’ And I was like, ‘I was trying to get video of the waves,’ and she goes, ‘OK, my mother mode is about to kick in: What were you thinking?’ And she gave me a scolding and I was like, ‘I know, I know!’

“Something similar happened many years ago when I was shooting ‘Turistas’ (from 2006), I got hit by a couple waves in Brazil, and that was the other time I’ve come closest to dying. I remember thinking: From this point forward, I always had a healthy respect for the ocean. And this reaffirmed that. I wasn’t even in the water this time, I was up above it. I thought I was far enough away from it, but that rogue wave came through and hammered me.”

—The takeaway …

“Honestly, I don’t want to get too serious, but my son was up in the room doing school, and I was just thinking: What would have happened if I had gone off that day and never come back? That poor kid. So there’s a responsibility not only to me and the movie and everything else, but to my son. I have to make sure I stay healthy and alive for my kid.

“And also: Respect Mother Nature and have a healthy respect for the ocean.

“And sometimes you don’t need to get video when the waves are coming up that high.”

