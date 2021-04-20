TV

Hulu will soon stream NFL Network and RedZone. What new deal means for football fans

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, an NFL logo is displayed on the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, an NFL logo is displayed on the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File) Jack Dempsey AP

Football loving cable-cutters can jump for joy.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Hulu reached an agreement to bring the NFL Network and RedZone over the popular streaming service.

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers,” said Hans Schroeder, COO of NFL Media said in the statement. “One of our top priorities as a League remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we’re very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers starting in the 2021 NFL season.”

On Aug. 1, Hulu will begin carrying popular shows like “Good Morning Football,” “NFL GameDay Morning,” “NFL Total Access” and “NFL Now,” the statement said.

“With the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone to our channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live sports programming,” said Reagan Feeney, a senior vice president with Hulu.

The Hulu + Live TV subscription costs $64.99 per month.

The national networks — CBS, Fox and NBC — will continue to carry NFL games on Sunday and ESPN retains “Monday Night Football.”

The Hulu deal comes a month after the NFL announced a series of “multibillion-dollar TV deals, including a historic contract giving Amazon.com Inc. exclusive rights to Thursday football broadcasts, a first for a streaming company,” according to AdAge.

Hulu fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the new development.

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  

Entertainment

World Series of Poker moving from ESPN to CBS Sports

April 20, 2021 9:29 AM

Entertainment

NFL, iHeartMedia teaming up to launch podcast network

April 20, 2021 9:28 AM

Entertainment

Bob Valvano, brother of Jim Valvano, says he has leukemia

April 20, 2021 9:28 AM

Entertainment

2021 Illinois AP Class 1A/2A All-State girls basketball team

April 20, 2021 9:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service