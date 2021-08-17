Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry sounds as brilliant as ever on vinyl rereleases

Bryan Ferry has crafted one of the most electrifyingly eclectic music careers of all time.

It began, of course, with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Roxy Music, which was formed in 1970 and went on to influence and impact just about every corner of the pop music world over the course of eight landmark studio albums.

Yet, Ferry has also managed a diversely appealing solo career, which kicked off in 1973 with the release of the wonderfully stylish covers album “These Foolish Things.”

Now longtime fans as well as the yet-uninitiated can experience Ferry’s first decade-plus as a solo artist in a exciting new way.

Just drop the needle on the great vocalist’s first six solo albums — “These Foolish Things,” “Another Time, Another Place” (1974), “Let’s Stick Together” (1976), “In Your Mind” (1977), “The Bride Stripped Bare” (1978) and, best of all, “Boys and Girls” (1985) — all of which have been remastered from the original tapes at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London and have been rereleased on 180 -gram black vinyl.

And these new vinyl pressings sound amazing.

The albums run $29 each, but big fans can save a little on each title if they purchase the six-LP bundle for $156. Visit bryanferry.com for details.