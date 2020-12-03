Movie News & Reviews New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week :

All My Life | A couple's wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer.

Half Brothers | Renato, a successful Mexican aviation executive, is shocked to discover he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. The two very different half-brothers are forced on a road journey together masterminded by their ailing father, tracing the path their father took as an immigrant from Mexico to the US.

Continuing :

The Croods : A New Age | The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family

A Carolina Christmas | Paradise, South Carolina is a small, quaint, coastal community where everyone gets along, until Ben shows up. Ben has been hired as the new city inspector and little did the city know that Ben hates Christmas and has vowed to shut it down. Tashandra, loved city employee of Paradise is not about to let this new inspector from New York city ruin her favorite time of the year. Ben steps up his campaign to shut down Christmas when a new merchant comes to town and defies Ben at every turn. Charley and Erika are two individuals who are slightly bitter with the World and when they cross paths it can only lead to sparks as they both have the same personality but refuse to admit it. Elizabeth, a single mom and her daughter Bella, have recently moved to Paradise to start a new life, she works at the pizza restaurant attached to the motel where she is currently living. Tim moves into a motel room next to Elizabeth, as we so often find out, not everyone is who they appear to be.

The Last Vermeer | Claes Bang (THE SQUARE) stars as Joseph Piller in this captivating dramatic thriller set just after WWII. An all but forgotten true story about a soldier investigating renowned Dutch artist Han van Meegeren, played by Guy Pearce (LA CONFIDENTIAL), who is accused of conspiring with the Nazis. Despite mounting evidence, Piller becomes increasingly convinced of Han's innocence and finds himself in the unlikely position of fighting to save the life of the colorful man with a mysterious past.

Freaky | Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

Let Him Go | Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Honest Thief | They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.

The War With Grandpa | Forced to give up his room to his grandfather (Robert De Niro), a scheming boy devises a series of outrageous pranks in an attempt to make him move out.

Vanguard | Members of a covert security company try to protect an accountant from the world's deadliest mercenary organization.

Come Play | Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Die Hard | New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him.

Elf | Adopted as a baby by one of Santa's elves (Bob Newhart), a man (Will Ferrell) leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York.

White Christmas | Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye star in this Christmas classic as a couple of guys that leave the Army after World War II to form a singing duo. Smitten by another singing pair played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, the guys tag along on the girls' trip to a Vermont lodge to perform a holiday show. To their surprise, the owner turns out to be their former commander, whom they're enlisted to help one last time.

The Polar Express | Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis, an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark's employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs.

Compiled by Gail Traver