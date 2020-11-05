Movie News & Reviews New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week :

Let Him Go | Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Continuing :

The Empty Man | On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity.

2 Hearts | For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Based on an inspirational true story, 2 Hearts is a romantic journey that celebrates life, love and generosity of spirit, and challenges audiences to believe miracles are possible.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Honest Thief | They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.

The War With Grandpa | Forced to give up his room to his grandfather (Robert De Niro), a scheming boy devises a series of outrageous pranks in an attempt to make him move out

Tenet | Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.

American Sniper | U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper) takes his sole mission -- protect his comrades -- to heart and becomes one of the most lethal snipers in American history. His pinpoint accuracy not only saves countless lives but also makes him a prime target of insurgents. Despite grave danger and his struggle to be a good husband and father to his family back in the States, Kyle serves four tours of duty in Iraq. However, when he finally returns home, he finds that he cannot leave the war behind.

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix | Harry Potter returns for his fifth year at Hogwarts and discovers much of the wizarding community has been denied the truth about his recent encounter with Lord Voldemort. Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge appoints Professor Dolores Umbridge the infamous position of Defense against the Dark Arts teacher...seemingly leaving the young witches and wizards to fend for themselves. Harry takes matters into his own hands and secretly forms a self-proclaimed group of students, "Dumbledore's Army," prepping them for the extraordinary battle that lies ahead.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Toy Story | Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position as Andy's favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. Even worse, the arrogant Buzz thinks he's a real spaceman on a mission to return to his home planet. When Andy's family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must escape the clutches of maladjusted neighbor Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten) and reunite with their boy.

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com