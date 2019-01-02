New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week :
Escape Room | Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.
Holmes and Watson | A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.
Rachel Hollis Made For More Encore | Returning to cinemas for a special encore presentation, Rachel Hollis presents: Made for More comes to cinemas nationwide January 2 and 9, featuring an all-new, exclusive coaching session. An uplifting mix of encouragement, community, laughs and kick-you-in-the-rear motivation that will have you ready to reach for more? Mama of four, CCO/founder of The Hollis Company and The Chic Site, Rachel Hollis has been called “Tina Fey meets Tony Robbins for women” and is taking audiences on an inside look at chasing the biggest of dreams. Rachel’s fierce spirit and bold belief that she’s here to change the world will inspire you to believe you can do the same – believing you’re enough and will reignite those dreams you’ve been carrying around in your heart for years. Whether you’ve been an OG since day one or this is your first time joining the tribe, this event will light a fire in your heart.
Vice | Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate in the 2000 presidential election. No stranger to politics, Cheney's impressive résumé includes stints as White House chief of staff, House Minority Whip and defense secretary. When Bush wins by a narrow margin, Cheney begins to use his newfound power to help reshape the country and the world.
Aquaman | Aquaman finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.
BumbleBee | On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the brink of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, soon discovers the battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen.
Mary Poppins Returns | Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed in five days unless he can pay back a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins -- the beloved nanny from their childhood -- arrives to save the day and take the Banks family on a magical, fun-filled adventure.
Mary Queen of Scots | “Mary Queen of Scots” explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.
Second Act | Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.
Welcome to Marwen | No one expects Mark Hogancamp to recover from a devastating assault that wipes away all of his memories. Putting together pieces from the past and present, Mark meticulously creates a Belgian town and becomes a heroic World War II fighter pilot. His astonishing art installation soon comes to life with breathtakingly realistic dolls -- a testament to the most powerful women he knows. Through this fantasy world, Hogancamp finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers.
The Mule | Broke, alone and facing foreclosure on his business, Earl Stone takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. When Earl's past mistakes start to weigh heavily on his conscience, he must decide whether to right those wrongs before law enforcement and cartel thugs catch up to him.
Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse | Spider-Man mentors a teenager from Brooklyn, N.Y., to become the next web-slinging superhero.
Mortal Engines | A mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw, emerges as the only one who can stop a giant, predator city on wheels devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang, a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.
Creed II | Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch| Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food. Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.
Ralph Breaks The Internet | Ralph and Vanellope embark on an adventure inside the internet to find a spare part to fix a video game.
