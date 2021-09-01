Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Aries Make the most of things today, Rams, because you're blessed with the happy knack of being able to hit it off with virtually everyone you meet. It's just what you need if you've been waiting for the right moment to talk to a certain someone, because they're more likely to be open to what you have to say. This is also the ideal day for enjoying the company of a very special person. You'll be in seventh heaven! Lucky Number 960 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus There's really only one thing you're interested in today, and that's having as much fun as possible. Work is a four-letter word as far you're concerned right now, and you'll come up with all sorts of excuses to avoid it. You're also in the mood to indulge yourself up to the eyebrows in food and drink, and the more the merrier. Although you may change your mind about that tomorrow, when you wake up with a hangover! Lucky Number 990 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini People behave in ways you don't expect; the more you think you know someone, the more likely they are to surprise you. This might be because you have a very set opinion of them that has little bearing on who they really are, or it could be because you're easily shocked at the moment. Take everything in your stride and keep an open mind. Lucky Number 361 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer It's a great start to the month because you're feeling optimistic, cheerful and affectionate, especially when you're with some of your nearest and dearest. The only snag is that you aren't in the mood to do any strenuous work unless it's enjoyable or creative at the same time. You're much more interested in eating, drinking and being merry. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo The last thing on your mind today is hard work and the first thing is enjoyment in the company of some amusing people. It's definitely a day for having fun, because you'll really feel that you're missing out if you can't cram in a few laughs at some stage. If you're going to any sort of social gathering you'll be the life and soul of the party. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You're determined to go your own way today, and you don't care what others might think about it. You've got a point to prove and you're impatient to do so. Well, that's all very well but try not to antagonize other people in the process. You may not be bothered right now but it will be a different story in the next few days when you realize the full implications of what's happened. So take things gently if you feel yourself getting out of control. Lucky Number 097 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra This is a wonderful start to September because you're in such a great mood. You're feeling happy, optimistic and ready for some fun. Your idea of heaven right now is to forget about the chores and duties and enjoy yourself instead. You'll manage to do this somehow or other, but if you're celebrating something you'll make it an occasion to remember. Lucky Number 526 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Having a good time is your number one priority today, and you're determined to enjoy yourself. You might go shopping and treat yourself to something luxurious, or go out for a meal and eat yourself into a stupor. The one thing you won't do is work out how much money you're spending, which is fine if you're loaded but bad news if you're currently broke. So watch out, Scorpio! Lucky Number 201 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius You start the month in fighting form, Sagittarius. You're energetic and eager to do things on the spur of the moment. You also have a very low boredom threshold, so find things to amuse yourself. You need plenty of variety. Try to spice up your day if it's full of routine, otherwise you'll liven it up by creating some sort of drama or crisis, which could be counterproductive in the long run. Lucky Number 911 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn All you're really interested in today is having a good time. Hard work simply isn't an option, as far as you're concerned, even though it may be expected of you. If there's no way to wriggle out of your obligations you'll have to get on with them as best you can and then reward yourself for all your endeavors when you stop work for the day. Lucky Number 929 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Be prepared for some surprises today, especially connected with your finances or with a close relationship. For instance, you might get an unexpected bill or a surprise cheque in the post, or you could discover a hidden cache of money you'd forgotten about. Or an intimate partner might do or say something that throws your relationship into a completely new light. So get ready to expect the unexpected. Lucky Number 149 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer