Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Aries You need to work out a simple equation, comparing the amount of effort you put into your activities with the amount of satisfaction you get out of them. If you feel you have nothing to show for all your efforts then you must decide what you're going to do about it. You may find that the answer is much simpler than you first imagine. Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus You're in a really cheerful mood, and you're determined to enjoy yourself at every opportunity. Ideally, that should involve being with some good friends or with one special person. Maybe you could go out on the town together, or have a trip to the cinema? You'll also enjoy being with children or doing something that's slightly silly but great fun. Lucky Number 242 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You long to be with loved ones today and you won't really be happy if you're with anyone else. You'll certainly feel uncomfortable, and possibly even out of your depth, if you have to spend a lot of time with strangers, although luckily you won't give them that impression in the slightest. At some point you'll appreciate being alone, provided that you're in familiar surroundings. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer If you haven't yet started to revive your social life, get cracking today. It's great for mixing with people who are on the same wavelength as you, whether they're friends, neighbors or close family. It will also do you good to have a change of scene at some point, especially if you've been stuck in the same place for the past couple of weeks. Lucky Number 669 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo You'll be amazed by the amount of work you're able to do today, especially if everyone lets you get on with it in your own time. You want to give a good example and show that you know what you're doing, so you'll take a lot of time and trouble over whatever you're doing. No one will have to redo it again afterwards! There could also be some good news about a pay rise or work perk. Lucky Number 349 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You're in an adventurous and daring mood, and are longing to do something about it. Ideally, you should plan some sort of trip or holiday so you've got something to look forward to. What about arranging a long weekend if you can't go on holiday for a while? You're also in the mood to increase your knowledge in some way, so open your mind to new opportunities and ideas. Lucky Number 211 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra You aren't always very good at showing your feelings because sometimes open displays of affection can make you embarrassed and uncomfortable. But today you're ready and willing to tell someone how you feel about them. You're also prepared to talk about topics that you usually keep to yourself, especially if you consider them to be private or too important to reveal to just anyone. Lucky Number 899 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio If you've had to neglect your social life recently because your work has kept you so busy, it's about time that you made amends and got in touch with some of your friends. So who do you have in mind? If you have a partner, don't neglect him or her either. How about arranging a special treat for the two of you, so you can have a good time together. Lucky Number 559 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius This is a fantastic day if you're at work because you'll be keen to accomplish a lot. Don't hang around chatting all day long either, because you're eager to give a good impression to others and to do a really good job. You'll be very pleased about what you've achieved by the time you're ready to pack up and go home. You will be going home, won't you? Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn This promises to be one of the most enjoyable and satisfying days in August for you, so be prepared to make the most of it. It's ideal for broadening your horizons, whether mentally or physically. You might also be offered a wonderful opportunity, even if it doesn't look all that good at first. Ideally, you should do something sociable too, preferably in the company of some of your favourite people. Lucky Number 892 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius You need to devote lots of time to the people you love today, or you'll feel you're missing out in some way. If you can't see some of the special people in your life, at least chat to them on the phone or send them a message so they know you're thinking of them. This is also a good day for sorting out your domestic finances, especially if that involves discussing them with the people who share them. Lucky Number 699 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra