Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Aries The key to happy partnerships between now and mid September is to do your utmost to meet others halfway. Be kind, considerate and ready to compromise when you think it's necessary, and see the difference it makes to your relationships. So instead of being all geared up to stand your ground come what may, make an effort to understand the other person's point of view. It could be a revelation! Lucky Number 129 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Your working relationships will go well during the coming four weeks, so it's going to be a great time for enjoying the company of colleagues and customers. A friendship could spring up from what starts off as a business relationship, so don't be shy about making the first move if there's someone you'd like to know better. Lucky Number 562 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini This promises to be one of the most enjoyable days in the whole of August, because you're feeling so optimistic and cheerful. It's a fantastic day for practising some positive thinking, provided of course that you're able to keep your feet on the ground and don't start believing in all sorts of grand schemes that could never, ever, come to fruition. So don't get carried away! Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Life is suddenly starting to feel so much better that you can hardly believe it. Today, you see light at the end of the long, dark tunnel you've been travelling recently with a certain person. Your relationship is about to improve and you'll gain a greater understanding of each other. Even if past hurts still rankle, isn't it time to bury the hatchet? Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo During the next few weeks you'll want to devote a lot of enjoyment to the things and people that make your world go round. You'll be in quite a hedonistic and sensuous mood at times, so take the opportunity to indulge yourself. Be careful when spending money, though, because you won't always be interested in sticking to a budget, even if you need to. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo You aren't always comfortable with romance because it can make you feel awkward and embarrassed, but it's right up your street during the next few weeks. You might even surprise yourself at times! If you're already involved in a secret relationship it's about to enter a very intense phase. Alternatively, you might soon be drawn into a hush-hush alliance. Lucky Number 654 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're brimming with hope and optimism today. Even if things don't work out in quite the way you hoped, at least you can enjoy the anticipation and expectation of most of your dreams coming true. Romance looks very promising, and so does being with loved ones, but be prudent when spending money. Lucky Number 319 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio If you're house-hunting at the moment you can get excited about your prospects of finding a new home today. However, you must try to keep your feet on the ground and not get carried away by enthusiasm, because that might make you overlook some important facts or agree to pay too much money. You should also avoid believing everything that people tell you in case some of it turns out to be wrong. Lucky Number 997 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Friends, neighbors and close relatives have a lot to offer today, not only in terms of what they say but what they do. You might have a heart warming encounter with some of these people or one of them could do you a big favor. It's highly likely that the day will pass in a warm glow of happiness and enjoyment, much to your delight. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Try to spend some time with older friends and relatives during the next few weeks. You'll really value their company and get a lot out of talking to them. There's a good chance that you might start a romantic relationship with someone who's either much older or much younger than you, or you could get involved with someone who's influential and powerful. Lucky Number 526 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Optimism really pays off today, provided that you don't let your imagination run away with you completely. It's a terrific day for placing your trust in fate and being prepared to take a chance, as long as you're reasonable about this and don't play for high stakes. You'll also get a lot of emotional comfort and intellectual stimulation out of spiritual subjects. Lucky Number 383 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio