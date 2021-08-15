Horoscopes for Sunday, August 15, 2021

Aries There's no doubt that you've been rather bad-tempered in recent days, but you're all sweetness and light again. In fact, you're prepared to live and let live at every opportunity, and will make a point of giving people the benefit of the doubt when necessary. This is also the perfect day for planning some future treats for yourself, especially if they involve travel. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Peace is about to break out, so encourage it by being friendly and easy-going. Let loved ones talk about whatever is important to them right now, and make an effort to listen. There could also be some good news about a house move or building project, although this may involve doing your sums to make sure you can still afford it. Lucky Number 412 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini It's so easy to get on with everyone around you today that you can't help wondering why life isn't like this every day. Neighbors are amenable, close relatives are chummy and a partner is a joy to be with. Enjoy this happy phase while it lasts! Ideally, you should go out on the town or meet some friends, but if you can't manage it now then you might arrange it for later in the week. Lucky Number 780 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer It's a great day for getting on with whatever needs to be done, especially if you have a pile of work waiting for you or a long list of chores that need to be tackled. Rather than thinking of them as tedious duties, you're ready to give them your best shot and to enjoy yourself while you sort them out. If only every day were this productive and satisfying! Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo This is a fabulous day for enjoying yourself, especially if you're still feeling frazzled after the tensions of last week. Arrange to do something that always makes you feel good, even if it's modest. For instance, you could wander round your favourite shop or cook a special meal for a special person. Take your enjoyment where you find it because it's all around you right now. Lucky Number 088 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Surround yourself with loved ones if you want to feel good. You're in an affectionate and rather sentimental mood and you'll enjoy sharing it with some of the special people in your life. You're feeling nostalgic and enjoy looking through treasured keepsakes or walking down memory lane with someone who understands how you feel. Lucky Number 810 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra This is a great day for being sociable, so try to mix with other people whenever you get the chance. You'll enjoy being with kindred spirits, especially if you already know them well. Something else to enjoy now is a favourite pastime or hobby, particularly if you could do with the chance to unwind and forget about all your troubles. It will do you the world of good. Lucky Number 276 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio This is a great day for shopping, especially if you want to buy items that will grow in value, enhance your status or which you need for your job. You won't have to spend a fortune, either, if you haven't got it. Speaking of money, there could be good news about your salary or a forthcoming bonus. Alternatively, you might benefit from an older person's generosity. Lucky Number 310 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You long to spread your wings and fly away, especially if you feel trapped by your current circumstances. This is a wonderful day for taking off on holiday, whether you arranged it ages ago or you're doing it on the spur of the moment, because it's exactly what you're in the mood for. But if you're staying put at home you'll still need some changes of scene to stop you getting stale. Lucky Number 286 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn It isn't always easy for you to show your deep emotions but they're more accessible than usual today. Let your feelings flood out, especially if you can do so with one of the special people in your life. It's the day to talk about things you normally bottle up, which will do you the world of good and help you sort out your feelings. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Life has been rather tricky during the past few days, but thank goodness it shows signs of getting back to normal today. Celebrate by getting together with friends or partners, even if you've only got time for a quick chat. Maybe you could arrange something for later in the week so you don't feel you're missing out on all the fun? Lucky Number 887 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer