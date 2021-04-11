Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, April 11, 2021
Aries
During the next few weeks you'll really enjoy immersing yourself in local activities and neighborhood projects. Anything, in fact, that will help you to spend time with people you know well and allow you to spend more time in your local surroundings. If you've been searching for the man or woman of your dreams, there's a chance that you could discover they've been on your doorstep the whole time, so study your neighbors carefully!
Lucky Number731
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Beauty, comfort and luxury will all be more important to you than usual during the next four weeks, with Venus in your second house. You might feel the overpowering urge to pamper yourself in some way, especially if it's a wonderful treat for you. Maybe this could be your birthday present to yourself? Speaking of presents, you'll be in an extravagant mood at times and will adore spending money.
Lucky Number473
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Are you happy with your appearance or are you getting bored with your current image? As delightful Venus moves into Gemini, even some small changes, such as buying some new make-up or a flattering pair of shoes, will have a tremendous impact on your morale during the next three weeks. You'll also be even more popular than usual, which will help to put an extra spring in your step.
Lucky Number163
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You'll be in a romantic mood between now and early May, giving you the chance to bring out that soft side which you like to keep under wraps. There's even a chance that you could become involved in a relationship that's conducted away from the public gaze over the next few weeks, whether that's because you've got to keep it a secret or because you cherish your privacy.
Lucky Number985
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
You've been so busy pushing ahead with your long-term ambitions lately that your social life has had to take a back seat. Well, from today you can bring it out of mothballs and start enjoying yourself again. Ring up some friends you haven't seen in a while and arrange to meet them, or get involved in a group activity that will introduce you to a whole new range of chums if you're lucky.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
You've got friends in high places during the next few weeks, so cultivate them carefully. This doesn't mean sucking up to them in a nauseating manner, of course, because any fool will be able to see through that. But you might make a big effort to talk to a superior as though they're a human being instead of someone who was put on this planet to make your life a misery. And you'll also enjoy spending time with older friends and relatives.
Lucky Number433
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
During the next few weeks with Venus in Gemini you'll love any sort of adventure. It's the perfect opportunity to go on holiday because you'll have a whale of a time and there could even be a little romance, which will really give you something to write home about. Even if you're staying put, you'll enjoy meeting exotic or unusual people. You might also lose your heart to a belief or project that really gets to you.
Lucky Number456
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Intimate relationships start to blossom from today and will continue to flourish until early May. This is a great opportunity to spend more time with that special person in your life, especially if you've been together for so long that you're starting to take one another for granted. If you're single, that could soon change when you meet a sexy someone who has an enchanting and entrancing effect on you.
Lucky Number672
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You're entering a month-long phase in which relationships flourish, thanks to your easy going attitude and need for harmony rather than hassle. Venus in your opposite sign provides a great opportunity to work at creating a better atmosphere between you and a certain person, especially if things haven't been great lately. It will also be a marvellous time to move in with someone or to marry them.
Lucky Number525
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
The next few weeks are a great opportunity to take care of your health. Maybe you need a holiday, in which case this would be a great time to take it. Or perhaps it's time to swap your hectic nights out with some relaxing evenings in, so you can catch up on your beauty sleep. Speaking of beauty, you'll enjoy pampering yourself from head to foot, given half a chance.
Lucky Number279
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Your popularity starts to rise from today, and during the next four weeks you'll be flavor of the month with lots of people. It's also going to be a fantastic time for love, whether you're looking for romance, friendship or family feelings. Get ready to dust off your party clothes because you could be invited to an exciting celebration and possibly even a wedding. It won't be yours, by any chance, will it?
Lucky Number639
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Home sweet home! That's where your heart will lie throughout the rest of April and into the early part of May. This will be a wonderful opportunity to lavish time, money and affection on your family and also on your home. For instance, you might be inspired to do some decorating or even to give your home a complete facelift, or you could start planning a major family get-together.
