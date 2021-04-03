Horoscopes for Saturday, April 3, 2021

Aries Once again you're at the top of everyone's popularity list, so enjoy a special weekend. Partnerships will blossom now if you let them, whether they're professional, platonic, or wildly sexy. You might even declare your feelings for someone. This is heady stuff, but make sure you mean what you say before you say it, otherwise you could be guilty of leading people on. Lucky Number 784 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus This is another day when you long to do as little as possible. However, it may be difficult to do this with a completely clear conscience because you can't help thinking about all those tasks that are still awaiting your attention. You'll also find it hard to resist any edible temptations that are lying around, such as chocolate or alcohol. Lucky Number 601 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You're in the mood to make merry, preferably with some of your favourite people to keep you company. It's difficult to know whether they'll lead you down the primrose path to temptation or whether it's the other way round, but you're certainly determined to make it a memorable weekend. Do your best to keep an eye on your expenses, especially if you're short of money. Lucky Number 899 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer If you couldn't enjoy yourself as much as you wanted yesterday, try to make up for it today. Put as many chores and duties on hold as possible, and then make a big effort to let your hair down. It's an especially good day for getting together with loved ones, particularly if you can dream up an excuse for a party or celebration. The only problem will lie in knowing when and when to stop. Lucky Number 205 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You're feeling lucky today, especially when dealing with everyday concerns. You might decide to take a risk because you're convinced that it will pay off, but there's a chance that you may push your luck too far and end up with egg on your face. You should also be careful about coming across as over-confident and arrogant, even if this isn't your usual style at all. Lucky Number 451 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Once again you're in the mood to splurge. You're feeling so expansive and generous that you don't care how much you spend, especially if you're buying a treat for someone. But don't use money as a way to make yourself more popular or more important because you'll be shooting yourself in the foot. You may even meet someone who thinks this way, and you'll realize how off-putting it is for everyone else. Lucky Number 888 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Someone's very full of themselves today, boasting about something or being very arrogant. Let them get on with it and don't allow yourself be tempted into competing with them to see who can be more grandiose and vain. Despite this, it promises to be a super day in which you'll want to enjoy yourself at every opportunity. Lucky Number 180 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio You're feeling really good today, which makes a nice change from yesterday's dreary mood. What's more, you consider that you've done quite enough work and you're now ready to put your feet up. The only possible snag is that you could easily overdo this, so you ignore important tasks while you relax instead. Lucky Number 892 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Someone's generosity knows no bounds today. They're being very convivial and gregarious, which makes it great to be around them. If they're also showing off just a teensy little bit then you can probably find it in your heart to forgive them. This is a super day for being with loved ones or taking part in a big social gathering because you'll definitely do your bit to make things go with a swing. Lucky Number 343 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Beware of taking on too much work or responsibility today. It will seem like a good idea at the time, of course, especially if you're partly doing it to make yourself look good, but later on you'll realize that you've lumbered yourself with more than you can comfortably cope with. You may also have to cope today with someone who's awfully pleased with themselves. It makes you wish you had a pin so you could prick their oversized ego. Lucky Number 991 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius It's another day when you'll enjoy having a rest from your usual chores and concerns, especially if you can do so in unfamiliar or exciting surroundings. If you fancy a day out, you'll enjoy visiting somewhere with an educational or spiritual slant, so you can learn something new while having a good time. Ideally, it should be somewhere you've never been to before because that will really stimulate your imagination. Lucky Number 137 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra