Horoscopes for Saturday, March 27, 2021

Aries The past couple of days haven't exactly been plain sailing, so it's time to navigate your way into calmer waters. If you're worn out by arguments and squabbles, try to discuss what's wrong with the person concerned. You may discover that it's a very minor problem that's easily sorted out. Make an effort to listen to the other person without judging what they're saying. Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Make an effort to stay cheerful and positive today, otherwise difficult circumstances or fleeting problems will make your spirits sink through the floor. You may also be feeling slightly under the weather, in which case you should pamper yourself. It will be a good idea to keep away from anyone who's obviously germ-laden because you don't want to catch what they've got. Lucky Number 711 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Maybe you're in the dog house for the way you behaved yesterday or you're separated from a loved one, but you're definitely feeling rather sorry for yourself. In fact, things seem pretty bleak to you and you may wish you could go back to bed and pull the covers over your head. Are things really this bad? Probably not, so try not to mope and brood. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer The atmosphere between you and a certain person is dicey today. Maybe they're still in high dudgeon because you lost your rag with them yesterday, or they're in a self-contained mood that makes you feel left out in the cold. Try not to apportion blame or become emotionally distant yourself because that will only make matters worse. Keep calm and it will all blow over before you know it. Lucky Number 125 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Have a chat with a loved one today. You don't have to talk about anything very earth-shattering, you simply need to talk about whatever is uppermost in both your minds at the moment. You might also be able to help this person sort out a problem that's been bugging them recently. If you've got some spare time after all that, you'll enjoy getting involved in a puzzle, quiz, jigsaw or anything else that will test your brainpower. Lucky Number 403 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo You're still in a money-minded mood, and today you're feeling rather down in the mouth about it all. Perhaps you're counting the cost of yesterday's spending spree or feeling racked with guilt about how much you spent. If you've arranged to meet a friend there could be a delay, or even a postponement, to your plans, which will disappoint you. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra What's up? You feel as though you're stuck out on a limb today, with no one on your side. It's a lonely feeling and it would be easy to feel sorry for yourself, but you aren't prepared to do that. Instead, you prefer to show that you're taking everything in your stride even if you're crying inside. Do something that boosts your self-esteem so you're less dependent on other people's good opinions of you. Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Something is on your mind and it's bugging you. What is it you're so worried about? Although there may be all sorts of laudable reasons why you don't want to burden anyone else with your problems, the fact is that your worries will only eat away at you while you keep them to yourself. Confiding your woes in someone will help you to put them in their proper perspective and may even lead to you finding a solution to them. Lucky Number 338 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Once again it's a good day for being with friends, although today you're in a slightly more serious mood and will enjoy talking about ideas that really make you think. If there's been a misunderstanding with a friend recently, or some other sort of glitch in your relationship, this is the perfect opportunity for making amends and showing that you're ready to start again. If the other person was at fault, don't rub salt into the wounds but show that there are no hard feelings. Lucky Number 639 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You have to cope with a frosty atmosphere between you and a loved one today, and it's making you miserable. Maybe the real problem is that this person is too busy to spare you the time you need but you've interpreted this in the worst possible light and have convinced yourself that they don't care about you. Do something that boosts your self-esteem so you don't feel that your happiness is completely dependent on the approval of others. Lucky Number 944 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Someone is suffering from a Cinderella complex, making them behave like a drudge and a martyr. Maybe they've effectively chained themselves to the kitchen sink or they're claiming that they've got too much work to go out and have fun. Try to talk to them because they're probably having a miserable time and have allowed everything to get on top of them. Lucky Number 305 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus