Horoscopes for Friday, November 13, 2020

Aries

March 21-April 19

Immerse yourself in the papers or a good book. You're eager to give your brain some exercise, but only with ideas that fascinate you. You certainly don't want to read or listen to something just for the sake of it because that would seem like a waste of time right now. Instead, you're interested in things that give you a deeper and more satisfying experience.

Lucky Number

349

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Taureans like to keep their feelings to themselves, but today you're in an emotional mood and you need to share it with some of the special people in your life. Ideally, you'd like to be with someone you trust implicitly and whose presence makes you feel safe. You might end up having a very intimate conversation in which you both share your secrets.

Lucky Number

495

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Stars say take stock of your relationships, whether they're sexual or platonic. Think about all the people in your life and what binds you together. You might even spot some patterns in your relationships, giving you an insight into what you want from others and what they get from you. If you can discuss your thoughts with someone, so much the better.

Lucky Number

914

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Trust your instincts today, especially if you aren't sure of whether to take an important decision. Your gut reactions will give you a lot of valuable feedback. This is also a lovely day to lend your support to someone who's struggling or who needs a shoulder to cry on. Simply listening to them may be all they want and need, so don't ignore them.

Lucky Number

228

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

This is a great day for making constructive and creative changes in your life, especially if the very thought of them fills you with terror. This may be a gradual business, especially if you're currently trying to alter a major part of your life, but it's good to know that you're making progress and that everything is moving in the direction you want it to take.

Lucky Number

301

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra
Virgo

August 23-September 22

This is a great day on the domestic front. This might mean doing chores, which will be deeply satisfying because you'll feel so productive. Or it might mean having a serious chat with a loved one about something that concerns you both. You may also have to clear up a financial problem that's been bothering you lately.

Lucky Number

774

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's a lovely, relaxing day so take things gently. Stroll around the neighborhood, or have lunch or a few drinks with friends. You aren't in the mood to do anything too strenuous or demanding today. Curl up with a favourite book or film (or someone); have a romantic interlude with you-know-who.

Lucky Number

443

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is a great day for being busy at home, doing some trouble-shooting. If the house is a mess you'll enjoy getting it into order again, and if it's ages since you did any cleaning you'll find it very therapeutic to blitz all that dust. You might also be fascinated by something you read or hear which describes how you can improve your health.

Lucky Number

415

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Get together with some of your favourite people today. You'll feel good for being around them, and you can sort out a few problems that have been causing difficulties between you recently. If you've been involved in a creative or artistic venture lately you'll enjoy putting the finishing touches to it now.

Lucky Number

436

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

No matter what else you're doing today, find the time to sort things out at home. That might mean tidying up your bedroom, doing the laundry, sorting out the kitchen or giving the house a thorough clean. Check that household appliances are working properly and aren't about to conk out, because they'll do so at the worst possible moment. Get them mended, or replace them soon.

Lucky Number

556

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're in a very kind mood today, keen to help anyone who's going through a bad time or who needs someone to talk to. Maybe a neighbor could do with a helping hand or a close relative is the one who'd appreciate your assistance. Right now you're in a very compassionate frame of mind, willing to take people as you find them without expecting them to be something they're not.

Lucky Number

970

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Whatever you've got planned for today, at some point you'll enjoy spending some time by yourself. Relax and put your feet up, lose yourself in a movie or do anything else that will make you feel happy and at peace with the world. If you hear about a good cause or charity that seems deserving you'll want to help it in some way.

Lucky Number

569

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
