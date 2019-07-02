Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Aries Today's New Moon in home-loving Cancer underlines your current need to stay in familiar and well-loved surroundings, and it's telling you to make the most of such settings during the coming fortnight. It's also a good time to make a fuss of your nearest and dearest, so how about inviting some of them over to your place for a special meal. There could also be an addition to the family circle now. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus A New Moon in your third house of communication is a brilliant time if you're a writer. Start a new project now and you'll see fantastic results. Give yourself a good time today, even if that simply means curling up on the sofa with a box of chocolates or getting together with some of your favourite people. One of the biggest attractions will be some comfort food, so take care if you're supposed to be on a diet. Lucky Number 447 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini A New Moon in the sign Cancer, your second house of income, creates a prime opportunity for you to enhance your financial security. Extra cash is coming. You're receptive to new ideas too, and you may hear something interesting before too long. A loved one may want to run an idea past you, in which case you should listen carefully before saying what you think. You might also hatch up a clever scheme or two, although you'll be more interested in the big picture than in the details. Lucky Number 304 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer This is a really important day because a New Moon in Cancer will be lighting up your life during the next two weeks. This is the ideal opportunity for you to begin a new chapter in your life, perhaps by embarking on an exciting challenge or making a fresh start. It's also the perfect excuse to give yourself a makeover and evolve into a brand new you. Be sure to make the most of it! Your wishes for the next year might just come true! Lucky Number 400 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Today's New Moon will fall in your twelfth house of introspection and solitude. It's a blessing to be alone and reflect on what you truly feel. Meditate and do some soul searching. This will be a great time to get involved in a good cause, such as lending your weight to a charity. You might also do some hospital visiting or spend time with someone who keeps themselves out of the public gaze. Lucky Number 452 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Today's New Moon occurs in your eleventh house of friends. It's possible that you'll create an exciting and promising new social network for yourself. Go mingle! You'll enjoy spending money on your hopes and dreams. But you won't go overboard, will you? Lucky Number 201 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra A fabulous New Moon comes in your tenth house of fame and honors. Push ahead, you can look forward to plenty of opportunity and reward coming your way. This is a wonderful day for enjoying your career life and mixing with people who are on the same wavelength as you. Lucky Number 754 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio A New Moon in your ninth house of long distance travel marks a prime opportunity to plan that dream vacation. It's in the stars - what are you waiting for? For a start, you should grab opportunities as they arise in case they pass you by all too quickly. You don't want to be wise after the event, when it's too late to profit by it. Lucky Number 434 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius A New Moon in your eighth house of shared resources will bring bountiful opportunities your way to secure that home loan, finalize a settlement or even hear news of an inheritance. Your instincts are telling you to skip work and other chores, and to play hooky instead. But is this such a good idea? Would it be a better idea to get all the serious stuff out of the way first, so you can enjoy yourself with a clear conscience? Lucky Number 233 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Today's New Moon has a revitalizing effect on your partnerships during the coming fortnight, especially if things have been a little dicey between you and a certain person recently. You feel a strong need to relate. That doesn't mean everything will fall into place with no effort on your part, but the efforts you do make to heal over any rifts will be effective and successful. Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius There's a fabulous New Moon in your sixth house of work and service. If you want a new job, now is the time to circulate your resumes. You'll snatch one up in no time! Don't forget to have a health checkup, if it's due. Lucky Number 788 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer