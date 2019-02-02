Horoscopes for Saturday, February 2, 2019

Aries
Use caution today as unexpected events may be costly. Uranus is activated in your eighth house of sex, money, and power by the Moon in your eleventh house of friends and associates. This could cause a power struggle that may hurt your reputation. Intimate relationships may also suffer, especially if you socialize with others. It might be best to make today a time for privacy.
Lucky Number657
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
An emotional upset caused by a conflict between your mate and your parents could have your stomach in knots; it might seem like you just can't please anybody. Venus enters your ninth house of travel, education, and adventure today, giving you plenty of energy for these pursuits. You may be spending more time with your in-laws during the next month or so... time to practice patience.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Tension may run high, as the Sun and erratic Uranus assault the tender Moon. Your beliefs and ideals may not be respected on the job, so avoid those who are looking for trouble. Perhaps someone is intent on changing your mind about a certain philosophy you hold dear; apparently know one has told them that Virgo thinks everything through quite thoroughly.
Lucky Number383
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
No matter how tempted you are, today is not a day to take chances. Keep your eye on your children if you have them as they may be more inclined towards accidents. Passions may rise in romantic relationships, but feelings are ultra sensitive now. Use today's intense energy to focus inward. Spend time evaluating your own emotional reactions.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Last minute changes in your plans are likely as the Moon clashes with unpredictable Uranus. Today can be fun and exciting if you are prepared to be flexible. If you are not in the mood for surprises, you may be quite put out by what transpires. Look at life as one grand adventure and see the humor in little miscalculations. Laughter will help save the day.
Lucky Number850
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Today's tense aspects may provoke sudden outbursts. You might find yourself saying something you really mean but had no intention of revealing; everyone has ugly feelings from time to time that need to be kept private. Avoiding alcoholic beverages will help you keep your tongue. Many of you will need to spend a good part of the day organizing your environment.
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You may want to do things on the spur of the moment, but find yourself faced with unexpected expenses if you do. Even a last-minute decision to go for a bike ride could end up with an injury or a flat tire, so try to think your actions out carefully. Once unpredictable Uranus settles down, you can enjoy a more relaxed attitude towards life. This evening you can let your hair down.
Lucky Number596
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
You may lose your temper easily as upsets and disappointments upset your day. Disagreements with family members may reach a head, causing flared tempers and hurt feelings. The energy generated today demands release, so plan to get a good physical workout. Whether you decide to go for a walk, a bike ride, or clean the shower stall, it will feel good to work up a sweat.
Lucky Number553
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Your psychic impressions are likely to be strong, which may be troubling for some. Sudden insights may be jarring and dreams may be disturbing. Relax and allow the caring Moon to help you understand the meaning of these messages. By noting how you feel, you will better be able to make sense of the information you are receiving. Take time out to meditate.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Lovely Venus enters your first house of personality, making you feel brand new. The past month may have found you doubting your attractiveness, but those days are behind you now. Your popularity and charm are about to go off the scale. Use this energy to make positive changes in your life and in your environment.
Lucky Number239
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Unpredictable Uranus and the reactive Moon make for nervous energy today. Change is in the air, and there is no escaping the changes that revolutionary Uranus will bring to your life, so try to go with the flow gracefully. A disagreement with a parent or authority figure may get out of hand. Be polite if you are pulled over for a traffic violation!
Lucky Number155
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Vague fears about the future may plague you now, but these fears are unfounded. Unpredictable Uranus is pushing you to live on the edge a little, but cautious Saturn sows seeds of doubt in your mind. If there is any way to be carefully adventurous, you need to find out how! Since nothing comes with a hundred percent guarantee, why not settle for a Plan B?
