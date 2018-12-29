Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, December 29, 2018

AccuWeather

December 29, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You and your partner should be on the same wavelength for the next two days, as the Moon stimulates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Business partners can be in tune, so schedule meetings and brain storming sessions for this afternoon. Express your willingness to meet your partner half way.

Lucky Number

805

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your taste for the good life could get out of hand as the tender Moon moves through indulgent Libra. You can enjoy the sweetness of life, but don't go overboard. Balance your diet and be sure to get plenty of exercise. Some of the most beautiful people in the world are born under the sign of the Bull, and you will be exuding that healthy, robust glow all day.

Lucky Number

206

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The next two days could be very romantic indeed as the cosy Moon shines in your fifth house of love and pleasure; allow yourself to love and be loved today. Love inspires you to be the best you can be; it need not force you to change because it motivates you to rise to your greatest heights. Children can also bring great joy during this time frame, so be sure to connect with the young ones in your life.

Lucky Number

709

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Snug as a bug in a rug is how you might feel today as the hearth-loving Moon journeys through your fourth house of home and family. The influence of Venus adds a touch of romance to your surroundings, so enjoy the atmosphere in your own private space. Fresh flowers and candles add a lot to the ambience, so be sure to have plenty on hand. Soothe your soul and enjoy your home.

Lucky Number

499

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Spend time with siblings and neighbors if you can today and find out what their hopes and dreams are for the coming year. Express your own desires to your friends and family, using them as a sounding board for your ideas. You'll have plenty of energy today, so spend it taking care of holiday preparations.

Lucky Number

194

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You'll want to be surrounded with beauty as the sensitive Moon transits your second house of personal finances. Buying something special for yourself is good medicine, so crack open your piggy bank and allow yourself a treat. Giving to others is also rewarding today. Don't forget to donate used or new toys to charitable organizations this holiday season.

Lucky Number

143

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your popularity is assured as the Moon moves through your sign; you'll be able to express yourself in a way that is especially pleasing. Relationships of all kinds are favoured as you are in demand; ask for what you want today and you are likely to receive. The temptation to overindulge will be strong, so know when to say when.

Lucky Number

905

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your lunar low cycle is under way, so stay in low gear today. There's no need to push yourself unduly - just follow your own internal clock. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries and prepare for a new cycle of strength. Take time to do the things that bring you back to your most peaceful self. Let go of old sorrows and prepare to begin a new cycle.

Lucky Number

949

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The lines between friendship and romance may be blurry today as the tender Moon transits your eleventh house of friends and associates. Loving Venus adds a bit of fairy dust to the mix... you could be seeing someone in a new light during this time. It is said that love is a friendship that has caught fire; if this is the case for you, may you enjoy every minute of it.

Lucky Number

693

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Stress may be building in your life at this time, so allow yourself plenty of time for relaxation. Don't be surprised if you have to work late into the night on a work-related project. The next two days will focus on your career and reputation, so it's a good idea to check and recheck those things that come under your personal responsibility.

Lucky Number

446

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Anything exotic should bring pleasure today as the Moon moves through your ninth house of adventure. Gifts that represent different cultures and countries will appeal to you; you might also consider borrowing a foreign tradition for the upcoming holidays. Internet connections are enjoyable, so catch up on your international email when you have a free moment.

Lucky Number

251

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The sensitive Moon travels through your eighth house of power, sex and money today, giving you a wild edge. This is softened by the influence of Venus, which will help add tenderness to your intimate relationships. Spending one-on-one time with whom you hold most dear will benefit you greatly; this includes grandparents as well. Real relationships based on unblinking honesty are favoured.

Lucky Number

632

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

  Comments  

things to do