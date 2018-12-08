Horoscopes for Saturday, December 8, 2018

Aries
Don't waste this great opportunity of some free time. Try and find something new or exciting to do with your partner. Rams love a challenge. You don't have to go hang gliding or canyoning, even a foreign movie or exotic food will fit the bill. Just go with the flow and take care not to ruin things by being too demanding.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Go with the flow today, because it's time to get into the swing of things! The Moon remains in the travel-happy, adventurous sign of Sagittarius for most of the day, so let your hair down and indulge in your dreams. It's a good time to make phone calls, make money and socialize - either for business or pleasure. You'll find most people you come into contact with are easygoing and open-minded. There won't be any shortage of friends, so make the most of it and enjoy your weekend!
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Try to stick to what you know issues are tough nuts to crack under a Sagittarius Moon. As long as your mind is employed in solving problems, you're less available for more casual pleasures. When working with others, try to smile even if you're not interested in what they're saying. There won't be a test, but it would be beneficial if you retain the information anyway.
Lucky Number914
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
For most Crabs, reaching for the stars is a distinct possibility today. With the Moon in Sagittarius, guess who's first out of the starting gate? Your unique way of doing things is a pleasant surprise, for those jaded types who think they've seen it all. Although it's hard for Cancerians to receive compliments you'll be happy to accept them today, especially if they come from someone who means a lot to you. Don't be so bashful that you forget to say 'thank you' in return.
Lucky Number905
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Sometimes you take things too seriously. When the Moon is in its current place in the heavens even important negotiations have the air of a friendly conversation. Before you burst forth with all your great ideas, bear in mind that calm enthusiasm goes much further than quick bursts of excitement. Consider trading valuable ideas with someone who'll benefit from the exchange. There's always other possibilities to consider before making choices.
Lucky Number507
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Virgoans never have to be alone - unless of course you want to be. A partnership is about to blossom, but your degree of success is closely tied to your self-image. It's time to put your best talents forward, even the hidden ones, beautiful, vain Virgo!
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Things could become a little edgy at home as the Moon and Mercury enter Capricorn, your solar fourth house. There's a confrontation building up over home and family versus career and public image. Your legendary talent for conciliation should stand you in good stead, but do not allow yourself to be brow-beaten.
Lucky Number600
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You're feeling pretty sorry for yourself and persecuted as well, but sympathy must be earned. Try putting all that energy into something positive instead! Slow down and look at all the facts logically, before you do anything else. Romance is a strong possibility and just what you need to take you out of yourself. Plan an intimate dinner with your partner without distractions, followed by a bubble bath, scented candles and.... well, no-one could ever accuse you of lacking imagination!
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Many Sagittarians can forget any problems they've been dealing with over the last few days for a little while. When the Moon is in your own sign, it's playtime for most of you. Look for fun activities that you can enjoy with your friends and family members. Art and romance are very much favoured today. When participating in group activities, it's easy to see that friendship and co-operation lies at the root of community activity. This is a chance to show your sincerity through responsible actions.
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Don't expect an easy go of it with the Moon in Sagittarius and your house of secrets. Hmmm. Your ship rides low in the water, laden with unwanted but expensive cargo. You may not have the authority to dump your load, although it would certainly feel great. Be sly and clever instead of explosive. You aren't going to get anywhere by being stubborn or belligerent, especially with authority figures.
Lucky Number362
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Who can you trust and who is just paying lip service? In a moment of clarity, the Sagittarius Moon shows you the faces of your real friends. Perhaps it's time to redirect your heroic efforts into a project with broader appeal and benefits. Keep in mind that a healthy community can help you in return, when you need it. No one's keeping score, but it's always good to clock up cosmic points.
Lucky Number698
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
With so many opportunities open to you, the trick is knowing which one to take and which one to leave alone. A racy Sagittarius Moon makes it even harder to pick the good ones from the bad. What looks like an act of malice is probably just a careless slip. Instead of being defensive, be the first to laugh at your own misunderstanding and others will laugh with you. Treat this as a lesson and move on - there are plenty of wonderful things to do today.
