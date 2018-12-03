Horoscopes for Monday, December 3, 2018

Aries
You may feel a bit moody today, but try not to take it out on the ones you love. It's normal to feel somewhat edgy during this time in your lunar cycle; thoughts of death can disturb your normal disposition. Remember that there really is nothing to fear; the beauty of life is in simply living in the present and enjoying each day.
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Spending quality time with your partner is a priority now; neglect could lead to a very nasty scene within the next two days. Some Bulls are presenting a lovely image to the public, but are hiding or ignoring serious difficulties at home. Spend time with your partner to avoid the inevitable explosion that comes with repression. You'll be glad you made the effort.
Lucky Number277
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
The Moon enters Scorpio and your sixth house of health and service today, reminding you to get back to business. Housekeeping and other exercises in organization are necessary, so roll your sleeves up and get to work. A proper diet is recommended at this time, so avoid the pizza and beer dinner that can be so attractive on the weekends. A brisk walk will improve your circulation and give you more energy this evening.
Lucky Number156
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Your creative powers are given a boost as the Moon enters Scorpio and your fifth house of romance and creativity; give free rein to your imagination. It should be easier to express your thoughts and feelings to your loved ones during this time frame; communication with children is also improved. Ask your inner child to come out to play and be renewed today.
Lucky Number823
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
For better or worse, there's no place like home today. You may want to burn yours to the ground, but it's important to deal with difficulties within your family in a constructive way. Hopefully all is well, but if you find yourself or your loved ones speaking with resentment, it's time to talk about the things that have come between you.
Lucky Number650
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The Moon enters your third house of communication, urging you to express your feelings. Most of you have been thinking quite a bit lately, as cerebral Mercury moves through your sensitive fourth house; now is the time to put your thoughts into words. If nervous tension has been building, it is imperative to work off steam. Go for a brisk walk in the fresh air this evening.
Lucky Number367
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The emotional Moon enters mysterious Scorpio and your second house of personal finances today, urging you to scrutinize your bank balance. You'll need to pay attention to your money flow over the next few weeks as the temptation to overspend is high. Alternately, you can be very resourceful and charitable now. Clean out your closet, attic, and garage and donate what you don't need to charity.
Lucky Number379
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
The next two and a half days find things going largely your way; don't be afraid to ask for what you want while the Moon passes through Scorpio. You can get your point across with emotional conviction, so let people know how you feel. You may be up against some opposition from your most significant other, but now is the time to work things through.
Lucky Number937
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
The Moon begins to pass through your twelfth house of secrets today, causing your thoughts to turn inward. Dreams you have at this time are quite revealing, so write down any you remember. The art of dream interpretation is something anyone can learn; the truth is, you are best suited for understanding your own dreams. The language of the unconscious mind is quite specific to your personal experiences; consider starting a dream journal.
Lucky Number907
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
You may have mixed feelings about socializing today; the Sun continues to urge you to turn inward while the Moon pushes you to get out and mingle. Compromise by going out and then leaving the party early; you'll have a chance to make an appearance yet still get plenty of sleep tonight. People in authority should be well disposed towards you, so take advantage of the boss's good graces.
Lucky Number822
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Tension begins to build as the sensitive Moon enters your tenth house of career and status; many of you will find authority figures are bothersome. You won't be able to sweet talk your way out of a traffic ticket, even if your brother-in-law is on the police force. Try not to let the pressure of family and community get to you; you can only do so much today, so don't push yourself.
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Variety is the spice of life so add some to yours today as the Moon dives into your ninth house of travel and adventure. Change your routine in some small way and you'll be surprised at what is possible. Simply watching a new television show can open new worlds to you. It is time to break out of your routine and explore all the world has to offer.
