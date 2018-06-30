Horoscopes for Saturday, June 30, 2018

Aries
The moving Moon lights up your eleventh house of friends and associates, placing the focus on your playmates and peers. You can have a good time socializing now, so don't pass up the chance to meet friends for lunch or dinner. Ideal relationships may present themselves as Neptune sprinkles pixie dust around you. Love may be in the air with someone you have a strong friendship with.You may need to revise your sense of values and preempt sudden financial moves.
Lucky Number884
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
The sensitive Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, clashing with elusive Neptune to create confusion. You may be under pressure to perform like a super hero as you are considered one of the most capable on your team. Of course this is flattering, but even the stalwart Bull needs assistance at times. Keep a slow and steady pace, despite sudden intrusions, and do not let the expectations of others rattle you.
Lucky Number259
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Today is perfect for being spontaneous. If a good idea pops into your mind and it's feasible, go for it! A trip into the city if you live in the country will be stimulating, while those of you who live downtown should really consider going for a walk in the country. Change your routine in some way. A change of scenery is recommended to keep the Twins happy and healthy.
Lucky Number935
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The normally impressionable Crab may be especially psychic today, thanks to Uranus. Mercury and Neptune. Some of you may find yourself communicating with those on the other side, whether in dreams or conversations you seem to be having with yourself. Allow your intuition to lead you, but be sure to attend to the practicalities.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
It will be easy to know where you stand as the Moon glides through your seventh house, which rules open enemies as well as best friends. Whether you are in competition with a worthy opponent or spending the afternoon with your better half, there is no question about the relationship. Harmony and understanding can be promoted by trying to see things from another's perspective.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Over the next two days, the spotlight shines on your relationships with co-workers and your working environment. By being sensitive to the needs and feeling of others, you can be instrumental in improving the work environment for everyone. In fact, with a little bit of teamwork, you can achieve awards and kudos for your wise innovations. This is also a good time to begin alternative health therapies.
Lucky Number187
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Today's mood is light and easy as the Moon enters breezy Aquarius and your fifth house of romance and creativity. More people are open to having a good time and forgetting about their troubles for a while, so join the party! This evening you should kick back and enjoy something that is pure entertainment. Cut yourself some slack.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The sensitive Moon activates your fourth house of home and family, turning your emotions inward. You can tap into your spiritual strength, reminding you that all of life is one grand cycle that you are eternally connected to. Spend time recharging your spiritual batteries as tomorrow may be considerably more stressful.
Lucky Number323
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
The Moon is stimulating your natural telepathic talents and abilities. The spirit world frequently communicates through the symbolic language of synchronicity, as what seems like coincidence is often quite meaningful. Keep your heart and mind open to soul messages.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
It may seem that you have stumbled upon the answer to all your financial problems as the cosmos moves for you. Some of you may have a idea that will make you a millionaire in the not too distant future, while others will experience a breakthrough of a more emotional sort. The Law of Abundance states that in giving you receive. Be open to this.
Lucky Number192
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
As the Tibetans say, you don't always know when you are having good luck, so consider that minor mishaps may actually be blessings in disguise today. At the very least, you should be practically irresistible to the opposite sex.
Lucky Number482
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The Moon enters your house of the unconscious today, potentially affecting your dreams. Pisceans are often blessed with a sixth sense, and dreams of a psychic nature are not uncommon. If you have not mastered the art of lucid dreaming, consider picking up a book on the subject. When you can turn the tables in a nightmare simply by realizing it is only a dream, even bad dreams become something to look forward to.
