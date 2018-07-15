Jimmie Walker has performed at Comedy Cabana in recent years.
Jimmie Walker has performed at Comedy Cabana in recent years. The Sun News file photo
Jimmie Walker has performed at Comedy Cabana in recent years. The Sun News file photo

Celebrities

Can you use a laugh? These well-known comedians will be performing in Myrtle Beach

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

July 15, 2018 06:09 PM

There are several well-known comedians set to perform in Myrtle Beach in the coming months.

In fact, one is simply “dy-no-mite.”

Jimmie Walker, who is known for the catch phrase from his days playing “J.J.” on 1970s sitcom “Good Times,” is scheduled to perform at Comedy Cabana from Oct. 11-13. Walker also was in the movie “Airplane!” and made guest appearances on shows “Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island.”

A former “Last Comic Standing” winner, Josh Blue, is also scheduled to perform at the Comedy Cabana. Blue, whose known for his self-deprecating humor as someone with cerebral palsy, is scheduled to perform Sept. 13-15.

Carolina Comedy Club also has some notable performers scheduled:

  • Jamie Morgan (seen on NBC) from July 15-Sept. 9

  • Dean Napolitano (“Army Wives”) from July 25-28

  • Todd Yohn (seen on HBO) from Aug. 15-18

  • Adam Hunter (“Last Comic Standing”) from July 18-21

  • Tim Kidd (seen on CMT, MTV) from Aug. 1-4

  • Dave Landau (“Last Comic Standing”) from Aug. 9-11

  • The Comedy and Magic of Kevin Lee (“America’s Got Talent”) from July 15-Sept. 2

  • The Hypnosis of Herb McCandless from July 18-Aug. 30.

Find tickets and show times at the respective websites of Comedy Cabana and Carolina Comedy Club.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  