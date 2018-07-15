Can you use a laugh? These well-known comedians will be performing in Myrtle Beach

There are several well-known comedians set to perform in Myrtle Beach in the coming months.
In fact, one is simply “dy-no-mite.”
Jimmie Walker, who is known for the catch phrase from his days playing “J.J.” on 1970s sitcom “Good Times,” is scheduled to perform at Comedy Cabana from Oct. 11-13. Walker also was in the movie “Airplane!” and made guest appearances on shows “Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island.”
A former “Last Comic Standing” winner, Josh Blue, is also scheduled to perform at the Comedy Cabana. Blue, whose known for his self-deprecating humor as someone with cerebral palsy, is scheduled to perform Sept. 13-15.
Carolina Comedy Club also has some notable performers scheduled:
- Jamie Morgan (seen on NBC) from July 15-Sept. 9
- Dean Napolitano (“Army Wives”) from July 25-28
- Todd Yohn (seen on HBO) from Aug. 15-18
- Adam Hunter (“Last Comic Standing”) from July 18-21
- Tim Kidd (seen on CMT, MTV) from Aug. 1-4
- Dave Landau (“Last Comic Standing”) from Aug. 9-11
- The Comedy and Magic of Kevin Lee (“America’s Got Talent”) from July 15-Sept. 2
- The Hypnosis of Herb McCandless from July 18-Aug. 30.
Find tickets and show times at the respective websites of Comedy Cabana and Carolina Comedy Club.
