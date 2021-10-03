Facebook group dedicated to sharing photos of Alabama murals

This Aug. 18, 2020 photo shows a mural titled "This Girl Can" on Washington Street in downtown Huntsville, Ala. What do Cullman, Oxford, Mobile and Oneonta have in common? Besides being Alabama cities, they’ve been featured in the Murals of Alabama Facebook group, dedicated to sharing pictures of, you guessed it, murals in Alabama. (Paul Gattis/The Huntsville Times via AP) AP

What do Cullman, Oxford, Mobile and Oneonta have in common?

Besides being Alabama cities, they’ve been featured in the Murals of Alabama Facebook group, dedicated to sharing pictures of, you guessed it, murals in Alabama.

The group is 2,000 members strong and counting, according to admin Marilyn Raney, who started the group in the summer of 2019. Her work in photography led her to find painted designs and murals on buildings across the state.

When she noticed that there wasn’t a statewide page to share them all, she decided to take matters into her own hands — with a bit of help.

At that time, she heard about a project in the works to develop a Mural Trail in Alabama. She then contacted people at the University of Alabama to see if there was any way to collaborate.

“I contacted Viktoria Havasi, who had been tracking down all the murals in the Birmingham area, and she is very knowledgeable about the artists, too,” Raney said. “When she agreed to help me as an admin, I felt like it was a good time for us to start a page just for the murals in our state.”

Initially, the group wasn’t too much of a time commitment for the other admins and Raney, who made the switch to photography when she got older after realizing painting and drawing, things she was very interested in when she was younger, weren’t her strongest talents.

Then, the pandemic hit.

Now, murals from cities as big as Birmingham and as small as Boaz can garner hundreds of engagements per day.

“When the pandemic hit, we started growing rapidly. I guess because people had more time on their hands,” Raney said. “What is more interesting to me, is that there are smaller cities and towns, like Dothan and Decatur, or even smaller towns like Millbrook and Rockford, that have found the economic and social value in developing mural projects in their towns.”

According to Raney, murals have been found in all but a few counties in the state.

The popularity of the group was something she never imagined back in 2019.

“We’ve attracted people not only from Alabama, but from around the world, as far away as Australia, who follow and really like our page.”

Though the popularity is nice, Raney said that she’s even happier about the opportunity to showcase a variety large and small communities on the page via their #CommunitySpotlight cover photos.

“It has been a joy for me to see how our members have enjoyed seeing the artwork online and then also going out into the communities to visit and look for the artwork themselves,” Raney said. “It has also been very rewarding to see recognition and appreciation given to the artists who produce these amazing works.”

So, what’s next for Murals of Alabama? Just about anything, according to Raney.

“Ultimately, we’d like to be a resource for tourism and economic development. Maybe extend partnerships with towns as they develop murals in their communities in some way,” Raney said. “I guess we will have to see what happens. It’s been a lot of fun so far!”