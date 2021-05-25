Double homicide suspect and another inmate escape from jail

Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a southeast Kansas jail.

One of the inmates, Mark Gerald Hopkins II, was charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two men in southeast Kansas in June 2020.

The other, Michael Wayne Martsolf, was being held on drug-related charges.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said the men escaped late Monday. The department did not provide details of the escape.

Both escapees have extensive tattoos and could be in a white 2008 Honda Accord with Missouri tag LG2X0F.

Hopkins, of Columbus, was charged with the deaths of Blaze Swank, 27, of rural Scammon and Kylan Shook, 20, of Pittsburg. They were found shot to death in rural northwestern Cherokee County.