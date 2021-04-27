Winnipeg plays Edmonton, aims to end home slide

Edmonton Oilers (28-16-2, third in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-18-3, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -110, Oilers -110

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Edmonton looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Jets are 27-18-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the NHL recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists.

The Oilers are 28-16-2 in division play. Edmonton ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Connor McDavid with 28.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-15 in 47 games this season. Mark Scheifele has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 53 total assists and has 81 points. Leon Draisaitl has 12 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body), Adam Lowry: day to day (concussion protocol).

Oilers: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (upper body).