Detroit plays Indiana on 5-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (18-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (27-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Indiana looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Pacers have gone 5-4 against division opponents. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 53.3 points in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.6.

The Pistons are 1-9 against the rest of the division. Detroit has a 14-41 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Pistons 116-111 in their last matchup on March 24. Caris LeVert led Indiana with 28 points, and Jerami Grant paced Detroit scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers with 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 21.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. LeVert is averaging 21.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Josh Jackson is averaging 13.7 points for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart is averaging 1.4 assists and 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, nine steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 47.4% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (back), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: day to day (ankle), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (knee).

Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (rest), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (rest).