Toronto plays Cleveland on 9-game road slide

Toronto Raptors (20-32, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to Cleveland looking to stop its nine-game road losing streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has an 8-22 record against opponents above .500.

The Raptors are 13-18 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 14.3 fast break points per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 116-105 in the last matchup on March 21. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 36 points, and Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.8 points per game while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Dean Wade is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 20.7 points and collecting 7.3 rebounds. Chris Boucher is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 103.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion).

Raptors: Rodney Hood: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).