Detroit plays Florida on 5-game road skid

Detroit Red Wings (12-20-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (22-9-4, third in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Florida looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Panthers are 22-9-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Florida has scored 114 goals and ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Carter Verhaeghe leads the team with 15.

The Red Wings are 12-20-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit has allowed 28 power-play goals, killing 72.3% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Detroit won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 15 goals and has 28 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Robby Fabbri leads the Red Wings with a plus-six in 27 games this season. Adam Erne has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: day to day (upper body).