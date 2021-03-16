Entertainment

Britain’s Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

The Associated Press

A woman cycles past a Police van parked outside the King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Monday, March 15, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A woman cycles past a Police van parked outside the King Edward VII hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is receiving treatment in London in London, Monday, March 15, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II remains hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
LONDON

Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

