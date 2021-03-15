Former poet laureate, others to receive humanities awards

Former Mississippi and U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey will be among those honored with Mississippi Humanities Council awards.

The 2021 Public Humanities Awards is planned for 7 p.m. March 26 on the Humanities Council’s Facebook and YouTube channels, The Clarion Ledger reported. The ceremony is being held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trethewey will receive the Cora Norman Award in recognition of her literary career, the newspaper reported.

Trethewey, a Gulfport native, is the author of five poetry collections. They include the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Native Guard.” She also wrote the nonfiction book, “Beyond Katrina: A Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

Trethewey used her art to “give voice to people who have too often been overlooked, hidden from our traditional narratives," said Stuart Rockoff, executive director of the Mississippi Humanities Council.

“Her work is a testament to the power of truth and remembering in coming to terms with the weight of our history,” he said in a statement.

Others to be honored include James Giesen, associate professor of history at Mississippi State University.

Marta Smally will be recognized for leading a bilingual family reading program at the Horn Lake public library.

The Hawkins vs. Town of Shaw Project also will be honored. The project involved a play and a series of historical markers telling the story of a local freedom movement in the Mississippi Delta that culminated in a federal civil rights case.