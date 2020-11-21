The Latest: Virus forces Washington to cancel hoops event

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Washington’s multi-team basketball event for next week has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases with other programs scheduled to participate.

Washington announced the decision on Saturday after both San Diego and Cal State Fullerton paused basketball activities due to positive cases. Additionally, there was uncertainty about Portland State’s ability to participate.

As of now, Washington’s first game won’t be until Dec. 3 at Utah.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We’re going to keep looking to get games on the schedule, but the health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important thing right now,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

___

Milwaukee has paused all team-related men’s basketball activities and has canceled the season-opening MKE Classic event it was set to host due to a positive COVID-19 case within its program.

The MKE Classic was supposed to be a three-day event beginning Friday and featuring Milwaukee, Southern Mississippi and North Dakota State.

Milwaukee officials said there was a positive test within the men’s basketball program’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 members include players, coaches, team managers and support staff.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

___

A multi-team men’s college basketball event scheduled for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, next week still needs one team to fill out the field after No. 11 Creighton pulled out because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

Five of the original eight teams announced for the Crossover Classic have withdrawn. No. 15 West Virginia, Memphis, Wichita State, South Dakota State, Utah State, Saint Mary’s and Northern Iowa are set to play in the event Wednesday through Friday at the Pentagon.

Creighton has had an undisclosed number of players or staff test positive for the coronavirus.

___

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has been infected.

White is in his third season and leads the team in tackles with 68. Los Angeles (2-7) has lost three straight going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

___

The Halifax Mooseheads are the latest Quebec Major Junior Hockey team to suspend in-person activities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said Saturday the staffer did not have any contact with players or hockey staff, but players and staff are now isolating as a precaution and public health officials have been contacted.

Halifax’s Saturday game against the Charlottetown Islanders was postponed, along with a Wednesday game against the Cape Breton Eagles. The Mooseheads are the sixth team in the league to announce a positive test.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to start play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they plan to begin in the New Year.