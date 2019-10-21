The Latest: Trudeau leads early returns but lags 2015 pace

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau holds a rally in Vaughan, Ontario, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick

The latest on Canada's parliamentary elections times local):

9:25 p.m.

Justin Trudeau's Liberals are dominating early returns in Atlantic Canada but it's not the sweep that painted the entire region red during the parliamentary elections in 2015.

Early results have the Liberals leading in 25 of the region's 32 ridings, the Conservatives in five, the New Democrat Party in one and, in something of a surprise, the Greens in one: Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The Liberals had never expected to repeat their 2015 sweep of Atlantic Canada. But they can't afford to sustain many losses and hold on to power.

The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects.

___

7:40 p.m.

Polls in Atlantic Canada are closing in a federal election that could topple Justin Trudeau and his Liberal party from power.

Trudeau won every seat in Atlantic Canada in 2015. That was the start of a wave that helped Trudeau win a majority of seats in Parliament.

Polling stations in Newfoundland closed earlier and now polls are closing in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

___

7:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in Canada's Atlantic Coast province of Newfoundland and Labrador and results in Canada's federal election will now start to trickle in.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.

___

9 a.m.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament on Monday after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.

Polls indicate Trudeau's Liberal Party could lose to the rival Conservatives, or perhaps win but still fail to get a majority of seats in Parliament and have to rely on an opposition party to remain in power.

Not in 84 years has a first-term Canadian prime minister with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election.