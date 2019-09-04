Oprah Winfrey launching wellness arena tour in early 2020

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park in New York. Winfrey announced Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that she will embark on a nine city arena tour called “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,” that will focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The tour will begin Jan. 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and end in early March in Denver. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision

Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.

The talk-show host and chief of OWN television network said Wednesday that she will launch the "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour starting Jan. 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is working with Weight Watchers Reimagined to offer a full-day of wellness conversations during the nine-city tour.

It's her first speaking tour in five years.

Winfrey says she wants to empower audiences to "support a stronger, healthier, abundant life." She will be joined by high-profile guests. The names will be released at a later date.

Winfrey's previous speaking tours include "Oprah's Life Class" and "Oprah's The Life You Want Weekend" in 2014.