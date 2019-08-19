Houston plays Detroit, looks to build on Greinke’s solid showing

Detroit Tigers (37-84, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (79-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Edwin Jackson (3-5, 8.62 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (11-4, 3.11 ERA)

Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zack Greinke. Greinke threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while striking out six.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Astros are 43-15 on their home turf. Houston has hit 212 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with 30, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Tigers are 20-41 in road games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .334.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 86 RBIs and is batting .300. Bregman is 12-for-29 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 48 RBIs and is batting .277. Harold Castro is 9-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .286 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: (foot).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).