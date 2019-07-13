Seattle plays Atlanta United FC following Lodeiro’s 2-goal game

Atlanta United FC (9-7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-5-5, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3:55 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nicolas Lodeiro leads Seattle into a matchup with Atlanta United FC fresh off of a two-goal performance against Columbus.

The Sounders are 7-0-2 at home. Seattle is 3-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Atlanta United FC is 3-6-0 in road games. Atlanta United FC ranks eighth in the league drawing 100 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Shaun Smith leads Seattle with six assists. Raul Ruidiaz has three goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Josef Martinez has 12 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Justin Meram has three goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Will Bruin (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Hector Villalba (injured), George Bello (injured), Kevin Kratz (injured).