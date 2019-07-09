The Latest: 1st-degree murder charge in black teen’s killing

The Latest on outrage over the killing of a black teen by a white man over the youth's rap music (all times local):

5 p.m.

County prosecutors in Phoenix say they have filed a direct complaint charging a white man who says he felt threatened by a black youth's rap music with first-degree murder in the 17-year-old's killing.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed the complaint Tuesday against 27-year-old Michael Adams, who is under arrest in the fatal stabbing Thursday of Elijah Al-Amin at a suburban convenience store.

The killing has sparked outrage nationwide, with people taking to Twitter with the hashtag: #JusticeForElijah.

Peoria police arrested Adams after they found him walking near the crime scene with a pocket knife and blood on his body.

Adams' attorney says he is mentally ill.

Arizona statutes do not include a criminal charge for hate crimes, but there is enhanced sentencing for crimes motivated by bias.

___

2 p.m.

Hundreds of people including a presidential candidate are speaking out on Twitter about the killing of a 17-year-old black youth at a suburban convenience store by a white man who said he was threatened by the boy's rap music.

Peoria police arrested 27-year-old Michael Adams on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing early Thursday. Adams was walking nearby with a pocket knife and blood on parts of his body.

Officers say Adams indicated he felt threatened by the music coming from the vehicle of Elijah Al-Amin, who was stabbed in his throat and back inside the store. The teen ran outside and collapsed.

Using the Twitter hashtag #JusticeForElijah, many including Democratic candidate Cory Booker are terming the attack a hate crime.