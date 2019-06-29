Threatening weather forces WorldPrideNYC evacuations

The threat of a rainstorm with lightning moving quickly into New York City forced the evacuation of two Pride Month events: a concert on a Manhattan pier and the Youth Pride gathering in Central Park.

Thousands of people returned Saturday evening to Pier 97 after about an hour as streaks of sunlight appeared on the horizon.

The New York Police Department tweeted the evacuations just after 5 p.m. By then, the Central Park event was winding down.

But the performance on Pier 97 — dubbed Pride Island — was revving up for its two-day WorldPride NYC music festival by the Hudson River.

Still coming up later Saturday were Grace Jones, Teyana Taylor, Amara La Negra and Johnny Dynell.