Michael Jackson’s popularity endures, even after new scandal

FILE - In this June 25, 2010 file photo, Michael Jackson fans gather around a monument that was unveiled in Gary, Ind., on the first anniversary of the pop icon's death. As the 10th anniversary of Jackson’s death approaches, experts say his music legacy is still going strong despite the documentary’s detailed abuse allegations. AP Photo

Michael Jackson's depiction as a child molester in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" earlier this year, but the negative publicity hasn't greatly diminished the King of Pop's image.

As Tuesday's 10th anniversary of Jackson's death approaches, experts say his music legacy is still going strong despite the documentary's detailed abuse allegations.

Billboard senior editor Gail Mitchell says she interviewed around 30 music executives who believe Jackson's legacy will withstand the controversy.

Signs of any broad backlash against Jackson are few.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The superstar's music was taken off some radio stations, but is still being played in commercials and his memorabilia is still selling.

Jackson's album and theatrical video of "Thriller" remains in the National Recording Registry, and a pair of museums say they're not removing images or artifacts of him.