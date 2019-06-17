Entertainment
‘Greening of America’ author Charles Reich dead at 91
Charles Reich, the author and Ivy League academic whose "The Greening of America" blessed the counterculture of the 1960s and became a million-selling manifesto for a new and euphoric way of life, has died.
Reich's nephew Daniel Reich said he died Saturday after being briefly hospitalized. Charles Reich, a longtime resident of Sam Francisco, was 91.
Reich was a popular Yale University professor and respected legal scholar when a 39,000-word excerpt from "The Greening of America" ran in The New Yorker in September 1970, generating a massive volume of letters. The book was published a few weeks later and sold more than 2 million copies despite scorn from both conservatives and liberals.
