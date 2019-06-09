Rays hit the road against the Red Sox in division play

Tampa Bay Rays (39-24, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-31, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (3-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Boston and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 13-13 against the rest of their division. Boston's team on-base percentage of .333 is third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the lineup with an OBP of .377.

The Rays are 14-11 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .346. The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-1. David Price earned his fourth victory and Michael Chavis went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Boston. Colin Poche took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 31 extra base hits and is batting .295. Rafael Devers is 7-for-42 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Meadows leads the Rays with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .626. Christian Arroyo is 6-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).