Ex-Las Vegas headliner gets 20 years in federal porn case

A former Las Vegas illusion show headliner from Germany fainted while being sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined more than $500,000 in a federal child pornography case.
Jan Rouven Fuechtener (YAHN' ROO'-vehn FOOSH'-ten-er) fell from his chair Thursday after a judge in Las Vegas told him he might be 60 before he gets out of prison and he'll probably be deported.
He recovered after a sip of water without medical assistance.
The 40-year-old performed as Jan Rouven before his show closed following his arrest in 2016.
He pleaded guilty in November 2016 to possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography the FBI found in password-protected files on computers at his home.
He spent years trying to undo his plea, arguing that his lawyers misled him about his sentence.
