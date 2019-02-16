Manhole fires force evacuation of NYC theater complex

A series of manhole fires have forced the evacuation of several theaters.
No injuries were reported from the manhole fires at around 8 p.m. Saturday at West 50th Street near Eighth Avenue.
But a spokesman for the theater complex New World Stages says patrons were evacuated from plays including "Jersey Boys" and "Avenue Q" as a precaution.
The plays that were canceled for the night also included "The Play That Goes Wrong," ''Puffs" and "As Spirited History of Drinking."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Photos posted on social media show flames shooting into the air.
A spokesman for Consolidated Edison said no one lost power. The cause of the fires was not known.
Comments