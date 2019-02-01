Cardi B declined Super Bowl halftime with ‘mixed feelings’

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Cardi B performs "I Like It" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cardi B says she received an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, but struggled with the decision to turn down the lucrative opportunity in support of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The Grammy-nominated rapper told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, that she had "mixed feelings" after she declined to take the stage at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision