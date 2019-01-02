California inmate takes unlikely path to freedom: Podcasting

In this Dec. 19, 2018, photo, Earlonne Woods shows recording equipment similar to what he used in San Quentin State Prison to produce his podcasts, during an interview in Oakland, Calif. Woods, 47, was recently released from San Quentin prison after California Gov. Jerry Brown commuted his 31-years-to-life sentence for attempted armed robbery. Brown cited Woods' leadership in helping other inmates and his work at "Ear Hustle," a podcast he co-hosts and co-produces that documents everyday life inside the prison. "Ear Hustle" launched in 2017. Its roughly 30 episodes have been downloaded a total of 20 million times by fans all over the world. Ben Margot AP Photo