At new Museum of Black Civilizations, a call to come home

In this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, a wall of Quranic inscriptions hangs in a gallery dedicated to Abrahamic religions in Africa, seen in a Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar, Senegal. The new museum in Dakar is the latest sign that welcoming spaces across the continent are being prepared. Focusing on Africa and its diaspora, it has been decades in the making. Amelia Nierenberg AP Photo