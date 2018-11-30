Prosecutors rule deputy justified in shooting woman’s hand

Prosecutors say a Colorado deputy's actions were justified when he shot a woman on her hand following a chase.
The Daily Sentinel reports Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in a letter this week that Mesa County deputy Troy Jones had reason to believe those at the scene were in imminent danger of being killed or injured.
Officers from the Grand Junction Police Department and the sheriff's office had surrounded the vehicle driven by 40-year-old Deziree Fisher after she led authorities on a chase through Grand Junction and drove into dirt embankment in October.
According to the letter, Fisher was high on drugs and refused officers' commands. Before shooting, Jones tried twice to use his stun gun on Fisher, who was repeatedly rummaging through her bag.
Comments