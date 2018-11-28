Mahershala Ali on ‘Green Book’: ‘It’s a legitimate offering’

Mahershala Ali has heard the criticism of his uplifting road-trip drama "Green Book," but he disagrees.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Ali defended the film as "a legitimate offering," albeit one made "more palatable" than other recent big-screen portraits of race in America.
Ali stars in the true-life tale "Green Book" as concert pianist Don Shirley, who hires a racist Bronx bouncer to drive him on a 1962 tour of the Deep South. His performance has made Ali a leading Oscar contender, two years after he won best supporting actor for "Moonlight."
"Green Book" was named the year's best film Tuesday by the National Board of Review. But it's been criticized by some as an outdated, sentimentalized movie that trades on racial tropes.
