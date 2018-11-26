Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci dead at 77

FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 18, 2012, Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci poses for photographers during a photo call in Rome. Bertolucci, who won Oscars with “The Last Emperor” and whose erotic drama “Last Tango in Paris” enthralled and shocked the world, has died at the age of 77. Bertolucci’s press office, Punto e Virgola, confirmed the death Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in an email to The Associated Press. Andrew Medichini AP Photo