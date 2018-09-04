This downtown Myrtle Beach food and drink festival is now a no-go this month

Looking forward to the bacon and beer festival scheduled for this month? Well, you’re going to have a longer wait.
The Columbia and Myrtle Beach Bacon and Brews festivals are both postponed, according to a Facebook post on the event’s page. The festivals were originally planned for Sept. 22 in Myrtle Beach and Sept. 29 for Columbia.
People who already bought tickets from Ticketfly will be automatically refunded. The Facebook post said that the event is being rescheduled, but no date was given in the post.
“We decided we needed it to be bigger and better and bacon-ier! So keep checking back on this page for a new date,” according to the Facebook post.
Big Dog Events is owned by Galaxy Events of New York. It handles all of the events outside of New York and could not be reached for immediate comment.
